Yam Export: A Booming Trade or a Looming Crisis for Nigeria?

Nigeria’s yam export industry is thriving, but is it sustainable? In this video, we explore the growth of yam exports, its impact on local farmers…

    By Chidiebere Ihemebiri

Nigeria’s yam export industry is thriving, but is it sustainable? In this video, we explore the growth of yam exports, its impact on local farmers and food security, and whether this booming trade is a blessing or a brewing crisis for the nation.

