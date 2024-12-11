Yakub clinches victory at TYB golf club maiden induction kitty

Adam Yakub emerged as the overall winner of the maiden edition of the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club (TYBIGRCC) induction kitty in Abuja. Yakub, playing off handicap 20, secured the top spot with a net score of 86 and a gross of 66.

In a tightly contested competition, Y.J. Sado, with a handicap of 28, finished as the runner-up, scoring 95 net and 67 gross. Kunle Badejo, also playing off handicap 28, claimed the first runner-up prize with a score of 98 net and 67 gross.

In the ladies’ best net category, Patience Abochi took the top honor with a net score of 84 and a gross of 67, playing off handicap 17. Staff Sergeant Maureen Apute, the Lady Captain of TYBIGRCC, secured the runner-up spot with a net score of 87 and a gross of 69, playing off handicap 18.

The auxiliary category also witnessed remarkable performances, with Mohammed Sadiq claiming the longest drive award in the men’s category, while Halima Agbeniyi won the same award in the ladies’ category.

Maj. Gen. Samson Jiya, the club captain, expressed pride in the growing prominence of the TYB Golf Club, which inducted 88 new members during the event, bringing its total membership to over 500. “We wanted to host a special event to welcome our new members and educate them on the roles, values, and ethics of golf concerning TYBIGRCC,” he explained during the tee-off ceremony.