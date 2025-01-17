Yahoo Boys gun down EFCC official in Anambra

Armed internet fraudsters have killed an officer after opening fire on a team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Anambra.

The incident which occurred on Friday, left another critically injured as the officers scampered to safety due to the unexpected gunshots.

The officers were said to be on a mission to corner a cluster of suspected cybercriminals, widely known as Yahoo Boys, when they were met with lethal violence.

They had travelled to Anambra on the assignment from their zonal headquarters in Enugu.

The deceased said to be an assistant superintendent, had recently completed a promotional examination.

As of Friday night, the injured officer remained in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Command Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, added that investigation had commenced.

“Investigation into the sad incident is ongoing. The suspect is in custody while the arm has been recovered. Further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga said.