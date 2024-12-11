Yahoo boy allegedly stabs mother to death

A 22-year-old man, identified as Godwin from the Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has allegedly stabbed his mother to death over failed attempts to use her for ritual purposes.

According to neighbours in the community, the son came back to the community a few weeks ago after months of sojourn in Benin City, Edo State at a Yahoo training center.

Some residents of the area claimed that a pastor in Elebele had warned the deceased mother of the impending danger, cautioning her not to accept a strange gift from her son.

Others claimed the killer’s son returned to the community with strange behaviour and kept away from his childhood friends and making claims that one “Baba” had warned him that his destiny and wealth is held back by his deceased mother.

The Youth President of the Elebele community, Comrade Precious Okala, who confirmed the incident, said his attention was drawn to the incident around 6 pm on the fateful day and on arrival at the scene, he found a bloody corpse of the deceased, while the killer son was held and tied down by the youths of the community.

He said: “We were told that since the boy came back from Benin City, Edo State, he has been behaving in a strange manner. On the fateful day, he was reported to have had a struggle with the mother and stabbed her with a knife in the stomach.

“The boy was heard saying that one Baba had told him that the mother was in possession of his destiny and wealth.”

The suspect was handed to policemen from the Kolo Division.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, ASP Musa Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).