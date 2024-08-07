Yahaya Bello, el-Rufai would’ve calmed unrest in North — Tinubu’s loyalist

A member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Jesutega Onokpasa has said former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello…

A member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Jesutega Onokpasa has said former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir el-Rufai would have calmed the violent demonstration in the Northern part of the country if they are not being persecuted and inundated with unsubstantiated charges.

He said the former governors, in their characteristic manner, would have taken up the task of speaking up for President Bola Tinubu, calming frayed nerves and ensuring that peace reigns in the region.

Onokpasa made this known in a video clip while lambasting appointees of President Tinubu who are from the North for failing to take any action in defending Tinubu’s government and ensuring sanity among participants of the nationwide protest.

According to the lawyer, many appointees of President Tinubu, especially those from the North, do not really love him and neither do they support his government, adding that all they do is to paint Yahaya Bello and Nasir el-Rufai black by cooking up unfounded rumours that the former governors and the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle are sponsoring the nationwide protest and that they were behind the display of Russian flags by some northern protesters.

Onokpasa expressed disappointment that some idle appointees of Tinubu and APC loyalists had been parroting the rumour even when they were supposed to be synergizing on how to restore normalcy in the country in the wake of the nationwide protest.

The APC chieftain described Bello and El-Rufai as true BATists who contributed immensely to the emergence of President Tinubu, maintaining that if the duo were not encumbered with politically motivated issues, they would have risen to the violent demonstration in the north, restored calm and assured them of the good intentions of President Tinubu.

Calling on APC supporters and appointees of the federal government to maintain caution over unfounded speculations and hearsays that might further divide the ruling party, Onokpasa stressed that Bello, El-Rufai, Matawalle and others mentioned in the alleged plot against Tinubu were known strong supporters of Tinubu who assiduously supported him to electoral victory and still work for his success.