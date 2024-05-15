✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Yachi demands maximum support for Finidi, Amokachi

A former General Manager of Babanawa FC, Harry Kwaghfan Yachi, has called on Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other football stakeholders to give unwavering support…

finidi george
    By David Ngobua

A former General Manager of Babanawa FC, Harry Kwaghfan Yachi, has called on Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other football stakeholders to give unwavering support to Super Eagles new coach, Finidi George and his assistant, Daniel Amokachi to take the senior national team to higher heights.

On Monday, the Minister of Sports, John Owan Enoh and president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, formally unveiled the former international winger as the substantive head coach of the Super Eagles.

The NFF also announced that the new coach had picked a former teammate, Amokachi, as his assistant.

Speaking on the appointment and unveiling of the new coach, Yachi commended Finidi for choosing the versatile and highly experienced Amokachi as his assistant.

He said having won the AFCON in 1994 as a player and in 2013 as an assistant coach, Amokachi has so much in his tank to help the team.

Yachi, therefore, urged the NFF to provide the coaches with the enabling environment to succeed.

“The choice of Finidi George as Super Eagles coach is highly commendable. I believe he will succeed especially now that he has picked Amokachi as one of his assistants. They have what is required to lead the Super Eagles.

“However, they must emulate the late Stephen Keshi who won the AFCON with the Super Eagles and the NFF should provide a conducive atmosphere for the coaches to succeed,” said Yachi.

 

