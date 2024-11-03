XEJet begins Abuja-Lagos all business class flight

XEJet, one of Nigeria’s privately owned airlines, has transited from chartered to passenger flight operations between Abuja and Lagos.

Speaking at the inaugural flight launch over the week, the Chief Executive Officer of XEJet, Emmanuel Iza said the carrier has fully upgraded from non-scheduled to scheduled flight operations.

“XEJet got its AOC in January 2021 and since then we have been a non-scheduled flight operator, but a few months back our license was upgraded for scheduled services from Abuja to Lagos and subsequently other routes.

“What we want to bring onboard is safety, security and comfort and by the time we have more airplanes on ground and expand our routes. Nigerians will start to drop in fares because the dynamics in the market has to do with supply and demand,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo who was represented by the Director, Air Transport Management at the Ministry, Hassan Ejibunu noted that the addition of XEJet in passenger flight operations is a positive development, which aligns with the ministry’s quest to grow the aviation sector.