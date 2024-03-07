x70 to revolutionise mid size family suv segment

The mid-size family Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment in Nigeria is expected to be revolutionised with the introduction of the X70 model. The X70 is…

The mid-size family Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment in Nigeria is expected to be revolutionised with the introduction of the X70 model.

The X70 is one of the four models recently unveiled into the Nigerian market by Jetour, featuring unique design with classy and advanced features.

The seven-seater crossover was produced by Jetour, a luxury brand launched under the Chery Commercial Vehicles.

The X70 is one of the models of the Jetour brand just introduced into the country. The vehicle, also known as Liberty in the Nigerian market, is unique for its modern design, spacious opulent interior and classy features.

It is one of the brand’s most popular models created for people who desire modern technology, comfort, adventure, and affordable luxury.

According to Jetour Mobility Service, the three variants of Jetour X70 SUV are propelled by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged engine delivers a maximum power output of 147 horsepower and a torque output of 210 Nm.

The X70 range comes with a sleek and modern design. Its front features aggressive and sporty styling coupled with sleek headlights that give the X70 a bold appearance.

The vehicle has a flexible and streamlined body that carries other external design elements such as electric windows, LED rear lights, 20″ wheels with classic aluminium rim, 360-degree integrated camera, Ultra-wide panoramic roof, electric rear gate and rear sensors.

The interior of the vehicle fits for the use of the family with its spacious and luxurious design, with seven comfy leather seats linked to an electric control system and standard air conditioning system.

These features offer all passengers a comfortable, pleasurable and safe experience while driving.

Other innovative technologies in the cockpit of the X70 are the USB connection, Bluetooth connection, luxurious sound system, 6 speakers, illuminated car dashboard, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 10-inch entertainment and panorama screen, an electric parking brake, a panoramic roof, and an electric tailgate, among others.

Safety

For safety, the X70 boasts an array of sophisticated features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.

Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with multiple airbags and a robust body structure which Jetour says enhances passenger protection in case of a collision.

Jetour X70 adopts a 20-inch aluminium alloy wheel hub, featuring lightweight, higher firmness, faster heat dissipation and more aesthetics and contributing to lower fuel consumption and higher driving safety.

Autohold

The Autohold function will be activated as soon as you press the “AUTOHOLD” button.

The intelligent AUTOHOLD function allows the rear wheel to be automatically braked when the car is stopped at a red light or parked on an uphill/downhill slope.

You don’t have to step on the brake pedal all the time to keep the car still even if the automatic transmission is in position D.

To release the brake, all you need to do is to gently step on the accelerator pedal. This feature completely dispels your worry about hill-start sliding.