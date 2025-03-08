X-raying the powerful women of Nasarawa State

The fight for greater female representation in governance, decision-making and policy formulation is not only a global issue but also a central concern within Nigeria. Despite progressive strides, deep-rooted cultural norms persist, perpetuating gender inequality, especially in leadership roles. Women in many parts of the world, including Nigeria, have historically been sidelined in governance; yet, there has been a notable shift in recent years, particularly in Nasarawa State, where women are gradually breaking barriers in areas traditionally dominated by men.

The issue of gender inequality is not unique to Nigeria alone; it resonates globally, where women often face systemic discrimination that curtails their political and social mobility. In societies like Nigeria, where traditional roles confine women to domestic spheres, they are frequently denied participation in decision-making processes (Jekayinfa, 1999). This pattern has been stark in Nigerian governance, but in recent years, significant strides have been made, particularly in Nasarawa State.

Historical context: Gender and governance in Nasarawa State

Since the creation of Nasarawa State on October 1, 1996, political leadership within the judiciary, a critical pillar of governance, has remained firmly with the men. The state has witnessed the tenure of five male chief judges: Justice S. Galadima (October 1996–January 1999), Justice A.Y. Ubangari (May 1999–December 2010), Justice Badamasi Maina (December 2010–December 2012), Justice S. U. Dikko (February 2013–December 2020), and the most recent appointee, Justice Aisha B. Aliyu, who made history as the first female Chief Judge in April 2021. This significant milestone marked a crucial shift in the state’s governance narrative, signaling the breaking of a long-standing gender-based barrier.

Governor Abdullahi Sule’s appointment of Justice Aisha B. Aliyu in April 2021 was a watershed moment in Nasarawa’s political history. Her appointment as the first female chief judge was not merely symbolic but underscored the governor’s commitment to inclusivity and the empowerment of women.

Upon assuming office, Justice Aliyu immediately began working with the Law Hub Development and Advocacy Centre and the MacArthur Foundation to address critical issues in the state’s correctional facilities, notably the practice of imprisoning minors alongside hardened criminals. This reform initiative underscored her focus on criminal justice system overhaul and gender-sensitive governance.

Contributions to justice and governance under Justice Aliyu’s leadership

Justice Aliyu’s tenure has been marked by efforts to reform the judicial system and ensure justice for marginalised populations. Under her leadership, the Ministry of Justice focused on eliminating the indiscriminate remand of individuals for minor and non-capital offenses. A particular focus was placed on the reduction of overcrowding in correctional facilities, with a call for bail options for individuals facing minor charges. She also raised the alarm over the indiscriminate transfers of investigative officers, hindering the thorough processing of cases.

Justice Aliyu’s leadership has also been instrumental in emphasising the importance of human rights and the protection of vulnerable groups, especially women and children. She has used her platform to advocate the implementation of criminal justice laws that protect minors from stigmatisation and ensure their rehabilitation rather than their punishment.

Rise of other women in key positions

Justice Aliyu’s appointment is part of a broader trend of increasing female participation in governance in Nasarawa State. Many women have made significant contributions in various sectors. For instance, Mary Enwongulu, who contested and emerged as the minority leader in the Third Assembly in 2007 and 2011, broke new ground in legislative participation. Similarly, Hajarat Danyaro-Ibrahim, the current representative of Nasarawa Central in the Seventh Assembly, continues to pave the way for women in politics, having contested and won the 2023 State House of Assembly election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other notable women in Nasarawa’s political landscape include Princess Margaret Elayo, who served as commissioner for special duties in Governor Abdullahi Sule’s first term and was reappointed in 2025. Munira Abdullahi, the current Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, is another trailblazer. She broke records as the first woman to hold the portfolio and has significantly influenced the state’s financial policies, strengthening the budget department and improving transparency and accountability.

The historical and institutional barriers women face

Despite these successes, significant challenges remain. In Nasarawa State, as in much of Nigeria, gender disparities in access to leadership positions are still prevalent. Women continue to face cultural, social and political hurdles that often limit their upward mobility. The continued dominance of men in critical governance roles, especially within the judiciary and executive arms of government, highlights the deeply entrenched biases that still shape the political and administrative framework in the state.

Moreover, there is the issue of societal stigma and discrimination, particularly in patriarchal societies, where women are seen primarily as caregivers, not as leaders.

The systemic barriers to women’s participation in governance are compounded by religious and traditional laws that often limit women’s access to resources, education and economic empowerment. In this light, the increasing presence of women in governance in Nasarawa State represents not just a political achievement but a symbolic victory in the broader struggle for gender equality in state and Nigerian politics.

The role of women in shaping legal and policy frameworks in Nasarawa State cannot be overemphasised. The growing participation of women in leadership roles in Nasarawa is also reflected in their increasing involvement in shaping legal frameworks, particularly those that affect women’s rights.

The appointment of Hawa Samuel-Judo as the first female Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in 2025 marks another landmark achievement. With her extensive experience in the judiciary, Hawa promises to work towards a gender-sensitive legal system, focusing on the protection of victims of rape and fighting the stigma surrounding sexual assault survivors.

Moreover, the strategic initiatives brought forth by female leaders like Justice Aliyu and Hawa Samuel-Judo have spurred discussions on legislative reforms, particularly in areas such as the protection of women’s rights, child protection and access to justice. These reforms are not just focused on judicial matters but also on strengthening the political structures to ensure that women can participate meaningfully in governance.

In conclusion, the increasing presence of women in governance in Nasarawa State represents a paradigm shift in the state’s political landscape. From Justice Aisha Aliyu’s appointment as the first female chief judge to the groundbreaking positions held by other women in various sectors, there is a clear indication of progress. However, for the state to fully realise the potential of gender-inclusive governance, continued efforts must be made to address the structural and cultural barriers that hinder women’s access to leadership roles.

Governor Abdullahi Sule’s progressive appointments and the active participation of women like Hawa Samuel-Judo, Princess Margaret Elayo and Munira Abdullahi in key governance positions reflect an evolving political environment that is slowly becoming more inclusive. As women continue to break barriers, their contributions will undoubtedly reshape Nasarawa’s governance, fostering a more equitable and just society for all.

These changes are not merely symbolic; they are reflective of the broader, ongoing global and national push for gender equality in governance – a change that Nasarawa, though late to the table, is beginning to embrace with growing enthusiasm and commitment.