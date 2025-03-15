X-raying debut chances of new Super Eagles invitees

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continue to evolve with fresh talents from the domestic league and the diaspora. Thanks to the scouting efforts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the technical crew, new players are frequently invited to the national team. However, breaking into the main squad remains a challenge.

With Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes on the line, Head Coach Éric Sékou Chelle has named his final 23-man squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The decision to prune the initial 39-man list to 23 even before the players reported to camp came as a surprise to many who are used to having the final list only after days of camping by the national team.

The former Mali coach has inherited a squad brimming with prodigious talents but faces the daunting task of moulding them into a cohesive unit capable of dominating African and global football.

His first real test is fast approaching, a ‘baptism of fire’ that will gauge his tactical ingenuity and man-management skills. As the Super Eagles prepare for their upcoming fixtures, the stakes could not be higher, and expectations remain sky-high.

Since taking over from Coach Austin Eguavoean who served the team in acting capacity after the unceremonious exit of Finidi George, Chelle has hinted at a shift in philosophy—one that emphasises attacking football and tactical discipline. The inclusion of fresh faces in the squad signals his intent to blend youthful energy with the experience of key veterans like Captain William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi.

Among the call-ups are four newcomers: defender Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague), midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes), goalkeeper Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) and striker Tolu Arokodare (Genk).

Chelle has retained other key players such as Stanley Nwabali, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Frank Onyedika and Moses Simon, emphasizing his reliance on experienced internationals. The squad includes three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, and eight attackers for these must-win fixtures.

Nigeria’s qualification campaign has been poor, with three draws and one loss leaving them in fifth place with just three points. To avoid missing consecutive World Cups after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022, the Super Eagles must secure victories against Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 and Zimbabwe at home on March 25.

New faces and their debut prospects

Tolu Arokodare (Genk)

Arokodare has earned his maiden Super Eagles call-up after an impressive season in Belgium. The 24-year-old, who has played in Germany, Latvia and France before settling in Belgium, has netted 18 goals and registered six assists in 34 games across all competitions this season. He is Nigeria’s third-highest scorer in Europe, trailing only Osimhen (23) and Cyriel Dessers (22).

Currently, the top scorer in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League with 16 goals in 29 games, Arokodare has been instrumental in Genk’s success. While his inclusion bolsters the Super Eagles’ attacking options, whether he starts or partners Osimhen remains uncertain. However, going by his present form, and the need to complement Osimhen’s effort upfront, he can fancy his chances of wearing his first Super Eagles cap either against Rwanda or Zimbabwe.

Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague)

Since leaving Gombe United in 2018, Ogbu has played for five clubs, including four in Norway, before joining Slavia Prague in 2023. Over the last two seasons, he has established himself as a key defender, earning his first national team invitation.

As the third-choice centre-back behind Troost-Ekong and Bassey, Ogbu’s debut may come as a substitute unless he impresses enough to earn a starting role. This season, he has made 19 league appearances, scoring one goal, as Slavia Prague leads the Czech top flight.

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Mustapha has been one of the breakout stars of the 2024/25 NPFL season, impressing in the CHAN qualifiers with his dribbling, passing, and long-range efforts. The 23-year-old midfielder has recorded three goals and two assists in 18 appearances this season. However, he has missed his club’s last five matches due to a rumoured move abroad.

Despite his recent inactivity, Mustapha was selected over options like Christantus Uche and Frank Onyeka. His chances of featuring in the qualifiers will depend on tactical needs and squad rotation. If his secures his debut for the Super Eagles under the new coach, memories of the good old days of Moses Kpakor, Thompson Oliha, Alloy Agu, Bright Omokaro, Ayo Ogunlana and Barnabas Imenger, who played under Dutchman Clemence Westerhof as home-based players would be revived.

Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Remo Stars’ goalkeeper Bankole receives his first Super Eagles call-up despite an underwhelming NPFL season. The 22-year-old has been with the home-based Eagles for three years but now joins the main squad.

He made his national team debut in a 2022 friendly against Costa Rica, captaining the side in a 2-0 loss. Although he was second-choice in the CHAN qualifiers, his inclusion in the 23-man squad suggests he could be an alternative in goal and in line for a competitive debut. Notably, he kept the most NPFL clean sheets (11) in the 2022/23 season.

The likelihood of these debutants featuring will depend on tactical decisions, injuries, and squad balance. Regardless, their inclusion highlights Nigeria’s depth, and their performances could strengthen the Super Eagles in future matches.

As they step onto the international stage, they carry not only their personal ambitions but also the hopes of a nation eager for footballing glory.

Whether in defence, midfield or attack, they are poised to leave their mark and usher in a new chapter for the Super Eagles. The journey for the quartet begins now.