X-raying APC’s journey from change to Renewed Hope

Over the past decade, Nigerians have navigated a tumultuous journey under the All Progressives Congress (APC). From the promise of “Change” in 2015 to “Next Level” in 2019 and “Renewed Hope” in 2023, each phase of APC’s administration has been marked by deepening hardships. Today, as the government appears intent on consolidating power, many Nigerians have resigned themselves to prayer, seeking divine intervention against worsening conditions.

The defunct All Peoples Party’s quest for a credible presidential material in 2003, with the charismatic charm and moral trajectory to confront the ruling party (PDP) ; and General Buhari’s quest for a political shade intersected at a crossroads satisfactory to both, paving way for his serial presidential candidature up to 2015, when he was elected president.

General Buhari was a composite persona dreaded by corrupt Nigerians. He was seen as a genuine friend of the poor. Since 2003, General Buhari has been more like a peoples ambassador at large. If he wasn’t leading protests against increases in the prices of petroleum products, he would be on air denouncing petroleum subsidy as a scam; or, he would be taking the government to the cleaners for letting ASUU to go on a prolonged strike, or he would be consummating political mergers to upend the PDP from power.

With the General atop an APC government, ordinary Nigerians expected that there wouldn’t be any need for public protests again in the nation. At least, prices of petroleum products would remain for long unchanged, and should they be reviewed upwards, the increases would be so marginal as to be unnoticed. They might even be revised downwards. ASUU, a perennial thorn to previous administrations, would finally sheath its swords, because most of its demands would be met without being demanded. it was believed that henceforth, Nigerian jail houses would be the permanent abode of corrupt public officers and unethical businessmen.

But to the surprise of Nigerians, political considerations stalled the much anticipated war against corruption under Buhari. There was a dangerous tradeoff between ditching opposition parties for the ruling party, and discontinuance of criminal prosecutions. Once public officers being prosecuted for financial crimes dumped their parties for the APC, they were granted the Attorney General’s nolle prosequi. The pardon granted two convicted former governors, unceremoniously during the Buhari’s government seemed to have ended the regime’s fight against corruption.

In 2019, only very few individuals were privy to the level the nation was being taken. Four years later, rather than taking the nation to a higher level of economic prosperity, and enhanced security, Nigeria regressed to a highly indebted and insecure nation. Hopes were dashed.

Then came President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a promise to renew the hope of Nigerians. But on his first day as president, hopes of Nigerians were dashed. Over a year later, national hopelessness was reinforced when the government truncated nationwide peaceful protests against policies making the people poorer and hungry.

If the APC would offer a social contract to Nigerians in 2027, it shouldn’t be as deceptive as its earlier contracts of change, next level and renewed hope. A political system devoid of public accountability would sooner than later, opaquely empower strong men and women to emasculate state institutions.

Reinventing the nation from its drift, requires unparallel commitment, sacrifices and patriotism from opposition politicians to forge a patriotic front to rescue the Nigerian state from its strong men, replacing their rule at various levels, with the seamless operations of strong functional institutions ( national and state assemblies, independent and incorruptible judiciary, free and independent anticorruption agencies, impartial electoral commission, free press, robust civil society, labour and students organisations, etc). Coordinated political action should be complemented with the prayers of the hungry, seeking Allah’s protection against political evils.

The APC should acknowledge that almost ten years after its failed promises to change the nation, elevate it to an enviable level, and renew the hope of its citizens; it may be the last lap of conquering the nation.

Jahun, a commentator on public affairs writes from Dutse, the Jigawa State