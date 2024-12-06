Wydee.Africa Set to Redefine African Fashion with Launch of Sauti Collection

A new era in African fashion is on the horizon as Wydee.Africa, the brainchild of Nigerian designer Hafsat Ya’u Deba, prepares to make its grand debut.

The official unveiling of the brand and its first collection, The Sauti Collection, is slated for December 8, 2024, at Maigaskiya Visuals, Wuye, Abuja.

Wydee.Africa’s vision is to refine African print fashion, blending cultural heritage with modern innovation. The brand is deeply rooted in the traditions of two iconic Nigerian textile art forms: Yoruba Adire and Hausa Danbarasoso.

These ancient techniques, once used to narrate the lives and struggles of past generations, have been reimagined into timeless, elegant designs for the contemporary world.

Hafsat Ya’u Deba, a native of Gombe State and resident of Abuja, shared her inspiration: “Our designs are more than fashion—they are a tribute to our ancestors and their legacies. I feel a responsibility to preserve the beauty of our culture, for the world to see and for us to cherish.”

The debut Sauti Collection, meaning “voice” in Swahili, marks a fresh narrative in African fashion. Each piece is crafted with sustainability in mind, meticulously hand-sketched, painted, and stenciled by local artisans. “The uniqueness of the Sauti Collection lies in its sustainable practices and the empowerment of local artisans,” Hafsat noted. “Every piece embodies the philosophies and spirit of the artisans who created it.”

Wydee.Africa targets women in leadership, business professionals, entrepreneurs, and young graduates, offering designs that make bold statements of elegance and empowerment. The brand aims to transcend borders, reaching African women globally with its unique blend of style and cultural preservation.

Looking ahead, Hafsat envisions Wydee.Africa becoming a globally recognized name in African fashion. “My vision for Wydee.Africa is to become a globally recognized African print fashion brand that showcases the richness of African culture,” she explained. “I plan to expand our ready-to-wear collection, build a stronger online presence, and collaborate with like-minded brands.” Long-term, the brand aspires to create an ecosystem that uplifts local artisans while setting new benchmarks for African fashion on the international stage.

The launch event promises an immersive celebration of culture, style, and craftsmanship, with attendees encouraged to dress in casual African-inspired attire. To join this cultural milestone, RSVP by contacting +234 909 003 3331.

Hafsat draws inspiration from fashion icons such as Nike Davies-Okundaye and Stella McCartney, whose work in cultural preservation and sustainability mirrors the ethos of Wydee.Africa. “Their commitment to merging creativity with purpose inspires me to push the boundaries of African fashion,” she said.

Mark your calendars for December 8, 2024, and be part of this transformative journey where heritage meets innovation, and every design tells a story.