Wuse Zone 4 wins 2024 Abuja veterans football Cup

All Stars of Zone 4 have been crowned champions of the 8th edition of the Abuja Veterans football tournament, after edging Mpape All Stars 6-5 in the final played at the refurbished pitch of the Mopol field in Nyanya-Abuja.

Mpape All Stars were ahead as early as the 5th minute through Jacob Sunday, but Daniel Dave drew Zone 4 All Stars level in the 25th minute, only for Dele Ayo to put Mpape in the lead again, five minutes later.

The day certainly belonged to Nobert Nyong, whose equalizer on the stroke of full time forced the shootout and eventual 6-5 victory for Zone 4 All Stars.

In the third place match, Police Legends edged Masaka All Stars 4-1 on penalties after a pulsating 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The official kickoff was performed by Hajia Bilikisu Ishaku, the CEO of Homdail Reality Homes and author of the book, “The girl yesterday, the woman today,” who promised to support the ninth edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, satisfied with the quality of the competition, sponsor of the last two editions, and Managing Director of Estate Developers, Biogen Group Favour Ekene Onyejiaka committed to extending the sponsorship by at least one year.