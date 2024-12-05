Wuse District Hospital gifted with newborn equipment

The Newborn Essential Solutions and Technologies (NEST) 360 has donated newborn equipment to Wuse District Hospital in Abuja to boost neonatal care.

The equipment was donated under a project implemented by APIN Public Health Initiatives.

Professor Chinyere Ezeaka, a paediatrician at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and NEST360’s Clinical Country Lead, said the equipment included oxygen splitters, SIMPA CPAP machines, neonatal suction machines, and advanced phototherapy units, among others.

She said the donation was part of NEST360’s ongoing commitment to reducing neonatal mortality by providing affordable, high-quality equipment and training to hospitals across Nigeria.

The Country Director for NEST 360, Opeyemi Odedere, said it has trained over 700 clinicians and biomedical engineers across Nigeria, and implemented similar interventions in FCT hospitals, such as those in Asokoro, Bwari, and Nyanya as well as 13 other secondary and tertiary health facilities.

Dr. Olugbenga Bello, who represented Adedolapo Fasawe, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, said the Secretariat prioritizes maternal, neonatal, and child healthcare.