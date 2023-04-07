WTA must stand firm on Peng and China, says human rights advocate

The WTA should stick to its principles and not resume playing tournaments in China until the Peng Shuai issue has been resolved despite the financial…

The WTA should stick to its principles and not resume playing tournaments in China until the Peng Shuai issue has been resolved despite the financial impact of its stand, a senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch has urged.

The women’s tour was widely praised for suspending its tournaments in the country after former doubles world No 1 Peng said in a now deleted 2021 social media post that a senior Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.

The WTA last week said it would soon announce whether or not it would return to a country in which it is heavily invested.