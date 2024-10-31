Wreckage of crashed chopper located after one week

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed that the wreckage of the crashed Sikorsky SK76 helicopter with registration 5N BQG, has been located.

The helicopter was ditched last Thursday with eight persons onboard, five of whom have been recovered.

The NSIB and the allied team and partners have been in charge of the search and recovery efforts of the chopper operated by Eastwind Aviation which crashed inside the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima on October 24, 2024.

The wreckage was identified during recovery dives, approximately 0.775 nautical miles from the FPSO Adoon.

It was located at a depth of 42 meters, with coordinates registered at Latitude 04° 13.634′ N and Longitude 008° 19.442′ E.

Efforts are currently underway for the recovery of the helicopter’s wreckage.

The update by the NSIB signed by Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, indicated that the tail boom of the helicopter has already been successfully retrieved and lifted from the water today (Thursday).

Captain Alex Badeh Jr., Director General of NSIB, commended the allied team and partners leading the search and recovery efforts.

“Locating the wreckage is a critical milestone in our efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident. The dedication and cooperation shown by all involved parties have been exceptional, and we are determined to conduct a thorough investigation to provide clarity and closure to the families of those affected.”

The NSIB stated that further recovery efforts for the wreckage are underway, and additional updates will be provided as they become available.