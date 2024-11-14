Would-be groom shot death in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot dead a would-be groom identified as Danladi in Edo State.

The deceased whose wedding is said to be scheduled for December was reportedly killed at a friend’s shop located about 100 meters away from the Esigie Police Division in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Danladi was sitting in his friend’s shop along Enohuwa street, off First East, Circular Road when the men came in a GLK Benz jeep and shot him dead.

SPONSOR AD

It was gathered that Danladi, said to be a son of Seriki Hausa in the area started sending his welding invitation to guests before he was killed.

Reacting to the development, the state police spokesman, SP. Moses Yamu, said the command was doing everything within the ambit of the law to tame cultism in the state, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

He called on members of the public to give useful information to the police to help them in the fight against cultism and other cult related crimes in the state.