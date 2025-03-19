worshippers arrest man for allegedly stealing bike at abuja mosque

Worshippers observing Taraweeh, a special Muslim voluntary prayer during the month of Ramadan, have caught a man while allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle from a mosque in Dutsen-Alhaji community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

One of the worshippers, Abdullahi Bello, told Abuja Metro on Monday that the suspect, Haruna Sani, came to the area from Nyanya-Gwandara and joined the congregational prayer in the mosque.

He said, “He later terminated his prayer and went straight to remove a motorcycle, which he succeeded taken out of the mosque’s premises.

“The bike owner, whose attention was drawn to the action, also terminated his prayer and trailed the man, who was already moving out of the mosque premise. The owner immediately jumped over the motorcycle and two of them fell.

‘’He was joined by other worshippers to arrest the suspect after the owner raised an alarm.’’

A vigilante source in the community said the suspect was taken to the palace of the community’s district head, who in turn informed the police about the incident.

Abuja Metro learnt that the suspect was later handed over to the police, while the motorcycle was handed over to the owner.

The police in the area confirmed the incident.