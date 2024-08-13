World Youth Day: Tinubu, reps celebrate Nigerian youths

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the creative zeal and agency of the Nigerian youth to drive digital adoption, trends, and innovation in Nigeria and…

In a statement to mark the International Youth Day, the president said within the nation’s youths “Lies the excellent spirit and pearl of transformation to digitally innovate Nigeria to prosperity and global acclaim.”

The statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, acknowledged the strides of the youth in diverse spheres, “Especially in developing billion dollar technologies and innovations to make the world a more prosperous and evolved place.”

The International Youth Day is celebrated every August 12, and the 2024 theme is ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.’

President Tinubu also saluted “The Nigerian youth in Ebute Metta with only a ring light and a camera, creating legitimate income and wonders in amusement; that young woman entrepreneur in Aba, creating inimitable fashion pieces, and that young man in Kano, creating pathways for sustainable agriculture through agro-technology.”

President Tinubu further assures Nigerians that his administration is here to make their dreams come alive in a sustainably expanding, inclusive economy.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen and other members of the House have celebrated Nigerian youths as they joined their counterparts in other parts of the world to celebrate this year’s ‘International Youths Day’.

In two separate statements on Monday, they restated the commitment of the House to continue empowering young Nigerians through youth-oriented legislations.

The speaker, in his statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said the 10th House had prioritised youth-oriented legislations and will continue to give issues affecting the Nigerian youths the utmost attention that they deserve.

He therefore urged the youths to remain patriotic and law-abiding, while seeking their belief that Nigeria would succeed.

Similarly, the House Spokesperson and Chairman, House Community on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr in a statement said the House extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria’s youth on the occasion of International Youth Day 2024.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has urged the Nigerian youth to engage in ethical use of the new media and shun all forms of social vices.

The governor gave the charge on Monday while speaking in Ilorin at an event to commemorate the International Youth Day.

He said the youth in the state should continue to be peaceful and engage in activities that drive them towards their life goals.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Nafisat Musa Buge, encouraged them to “Pick the right network of friends and choose a brighter future, dignity and self-respect, and good health over hard drugs, crimes, and the humiliation that comes with it”.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Danladi Salihu Yakubu for his part, said it is essential to recognise that the voices and potentials of the youth are integral to building a sustainable future.

Represented by Hon. Rukayat Shittu, the speaker urged young people to continue to explore vital connections between digital innovation and sustainable development.

By Baba Martins, Balarabe Alkassim (Abuja) & Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin)