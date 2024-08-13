World Youth Day: Attitude of ruling class, poverty spurred youths to the street – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has blamed the recent #EndBadGovernance protests across the country on the attitude of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and…

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has blamed the recent #EndBadGovernance protests across the country on the attitude of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the poverty in the country.

This was contained in a statement by Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, National Chairman of ADC, on the occasion of World Youth Day.

Nwosu said: “With hunger, unemployment and poverty ravaging over 60% of the populace while political leaders lavish in opulence, the youths had to resort to #EndBadGovernance protest.

“Frustrated by the attitude of people in authority and the APC establishment, the youths who are not ordinarily prone to protests have to vent their anger.

“The protest calls for a sober reflection as we commemorate the 2024 World Youth Day.”

The statement continued: “ADC has always stood in solidarity with the youth. INEC records for two consecutive elections showed that ADC fielded the greatest numbers of Youth and women during the 2019 and 2023 general elections. In 2023, 75% of ADC candidates are between the ages of 25 and 35 years.

“Comrade Nixon Odimbu the National Youth Leader and Hauwa Yussuf, She-National Youth Leader are already on overdrive for youth mobilisation. We use this opportunity to invite the youths of Nigeria to take ownership of ADC.

“Our youth strategy is meant to leave no one in doubt that ADC recognizes their power as change catalysts and true owners and vanguards of today and the future of Nigeria. Our transformational leadership and handshake philosophy align with not just the dreams and desires of all youths and patriots, they are in sync with the yearning of the youths and in harmony with 2024 World Youth Fay strategic goal.”