News

World Toilet Day: 26 LGAs attain open defecation-free status in Kano

open defecation
Open defecation
    By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano

As part of preparation for this year’s upcoming World Toilet Day, Kano State has attained the status of Open Defecation-Free (ODF) in 26 local government areas.

This was disclosed by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialist, Malam Uba Lawal.

The World Toilet Day is an annual United Nations Observance Day promoted through a worldwide public campaign that encourages action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

Lawal said ‘Safe toilets for all by 2030’ is one of the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 6.

He explained that out of the 44 local governments in Kano State, 26 have fulfilled the requirements of National Task Group on Sanitation (NTGS) for certification of Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status.

He also revealed that 8 local governments out of the 26 attained the status recently.

