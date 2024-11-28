World leaders react to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

World leaders have welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which came into force on Wednesday morning.

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and create the conditions for a “lasting calm”, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the truce coming into force.

“The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations operating from Lebanon,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

The United States and France will work “to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented” and lead international efforts for “capacity-building” of the Lebanese army, they added.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed the “very encouraging news” of the ceasefire, saying it would increase Lebanon’s “internal security and stability”.

A top UN official welcomed the ceasefire agreement but warned that “considerable work lies ahead” to implement the deal.

“Nothing less than the full and unwavering commitment of both parties is required,” said UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the US president for his “involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement”.

He told Biden in a call that he appreciated the US leader’s “understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it”, according to Netanyahu’s office.

Ahead of Israel’s approval of the deal, Netanyahu said the “length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon” and the truce would allow Israel to “intensify” pressure on Hamas and focus on the “Iranian threat”.

On his part, the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the ceasefire was a “fundamental step” towards restoring stability in the region.

Thanking France and the US for their involvement, Mikati also reiterated his government’s commitment to “strengthen the army’s presence in the south”.

Iran, a backer of both Hezbollah and Hamas, welcomed the end of Israel’s “aggression” in Lebanon after the ceasefire came into force.

“Welcoming the news” of the end of Israel’s “aggression against Lebanon”, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, stressing Iran’s “firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance”.

China said it was “paying close attention to the current situation in Lebanon and Israel”.

“We support all efforts conducive to easing tensions and achieving peace and welcome the agreement reached by relevant parties on a ceasefire,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.