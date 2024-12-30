World leaders mourn as Ex-US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

World learders have morned Former American President, Jimmy Carter.

The 39th president of the United States of America died Sunday at the age of 100.

In 2002, Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi described Carter as a symbol of humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.

He said, “In this moment of sorrow, I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the president and the people of the United States of America. President Carter was a symbol of humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, his deep belief in peace and justice has inspired many individuals and institutions around the world to follow his path.

“His efforts in preserving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in history, and his humanitarian work demonstrate a standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world’s most prominent leaders in service to humanity. May God have mercy on former President Jimmy Carter.”

Mourning the former president, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino said Carter’s time in the White House marked complex times

He said, “I offer my condolences to the family and to the people and government of the United States on the death of former President Jimmy Carter. His time in the White House marked complex times, which were crucial for Panama in order to negotiate and agree on the Torrijos-Carter Treaties in 1977, which achieved the transfer of the canal to Panamanian hands and the full sovereignty of our country. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres said that Carter’s leadership contributed significantly to international peace and security.

He said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the 39th President of the United States of America, Mr. James Earl ‘Jimmy’ Carter, Jr. I extend my deepest condolences to the Carter family and the government and people of the United States.

“President Carter’s leadership contributed significantly to international peace and security, including the landmark Camp David Accords, the SALT II Treaty and the Panama Canal Treaties. President Carter’s commitment to international peace and human rights also found full expression after he left the presidency.

“He played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication. These and other efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations.

“President Carter will be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity. His legacy as a peacemaker, human rights champion and humanitarian will endure.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmers said that Carter would be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt,

He said, “I was very sorry to hear of President Carter’s passing and I would like to pay tribute to his decades of selfless public service. His presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and it was that lifelong dedication to peace that saw him receive the Nobel Peace prize.

“Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad. Whether supporting elections around the world and spreading healthcare solutions through the Carter Center or still building homes with Habitat for Humanity into his nineties, Jimmy Carter lived his values in the service of others to the very end. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Carter was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent,

He said, “We express our heartfelt condolences to the American people and to the family of former US President Jimmy Carter on his passing. He was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent, yet his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom.

“We deeply appreciate his steadfast commitment to Christian faith and democratic values, as well as his unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression.

“He devoted his life to promoting peace in the world and defending human rights. Today, let us remember: peace matters, and the world must remain united in standing against those who threaten these values. May his memory be eternal.”

Britain’s King Charles III said that Carter was dedicated and humble.

He said, “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time.”