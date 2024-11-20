World Children’s Day: Laolu Akande Launches ChildPress Nigeria

Former presidential aide and seasoned journalist Laolu Akande spearheaded the launch of the ChildPress Nigeria initiative in Abuja as part of celebration to mark this year’s World Children’s Day.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as the World Children’s Day to amplify children’s voices and address issues they face, such as educational inequality, child labour, and inadequate access to healthcare.

This year’s theme, Listen to the Future, aims to empower Nigerian children by giving them a platform to share their stories, address critical issues, and champion change.

According to the veteran journalist, “We have formed the Nigerian Chapter of the ChildPress, working with the founder Elise Sijthoff, from The Netherlands. I will be working with as many children as are interested in airing their voices as Child-Reporters, speaking for their peers here in Nigeria with their voices resounding across the world, as we confront the major issues such as out-of-school children, the Children’s Right Act, violence against children, child labour, etc. We believe indeed, just like the theme, that we must begin to listen to the voices of the children as their voices are the voices of the future. The ChildPress club is open to all JSS/SSS children across Nigeria. Video shows a recent session with some of the founding members of the club here in Abuja. We plan to open state clubs across the country wherever we find those interested in building up the Nigerian Chapter. Here we go!”

The inaugural session of ChildPress Nigeria was held in Abuja, featuring enthusiastic participation from its founding members. The initiative is open to all Junior and Senior Secondary School (JSS/SSS) students across the country, with plans to establish local chapters in various states. This decentralized model ensures that the program reaches children in rural and underserved areas, amplifying voices that are often overlooked.

Akande also revealed that ChildPress would provide workshops, mentorship programs, and opportunities for children to engage with local and international media. These activities aim to nurture young talent and equip participants with journalism and advocacy skills.

Parents, educators, and community leaders are encouraged to support ChildPress Nigeria by enrolling interested children and spreading awareness about its mission. By fostering a generation of confident and informed young Nigerians, the initiative aims to ensure that children’s voices are not just heard but actively shape the future of the nation.

ChildPress is an international organization with chapters in US, Belgium Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, South Africa, Nepal, and others.