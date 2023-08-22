World Championship: Tobi Amusan advances to 100m semi-finals

World Champion, Tobi Amusan, has won her 100mh heat at the ongoing World Athletics Championship. The competition is currently taking place in Budapest, Hungary. The…

World Champion, Tobi Amusan, has won her 100mh heat at the ongoing World Athletics Championship.

The competition is currently taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

The world hurdles record holder clocked 12.48s (0.4) to win the fifth heat of the women’s 100mH despite not having enough time to slow down towards the end.

She finished ahead of Jamaican Champion Megan Tapper who came 2nd in 12.51s and Australian Michelle Jenneke in 12.71s.

The 100m hurdles champion and world record holder competed in Heat 5 alongside Ebony Morrison, Michelle Jenneke, Maayke Tjin-a-lim, Natalia Christofi, Nika Glojnaric, and Maayke Tjin-a-lim.

Amusan will lead the rest out in the semi final on Wednesday at 7:20pm Nigerian time.

Amusan came first with a 12.40 (African record) at the 2022 World Championship in Eugene, USA, before setting a new world record of 12.12 to smash the 12.20 world record set by Kendra Harrison in 2016.

Daily Trust had last week reported how Amusan was cleared by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after fears had emerged that she would not be cleared in time to defend her title at the championship in Budapest.

However, a disciplinary panel cleared the sprint champion of any wrongdoing two days before the commencement of the championship.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today (Thursday) found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the statement read.

