World boxing president Boris Van Der Vorst to visit Nigeria

World Boxing President Boris Van Der Vorst is set to visit Nigeria from February 23 to 26, 2025, as part of his ongoing efforts to engage key boxing stakeholders and address challenges facing the sport in Africa.
His visit aims to strengthen boxing’s development across the continent, with a focus on securing support from Nigeria and other African nations to advance the sport. Van Der Vorst will meet with leaders of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), both of whom play crucial roles in ensuring Nigeria’s strong global representation in boxing.
The visit is expected to shine a spotlight on boxing in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of gym development, access to quality training equipment, and improved athlete performance in competitions.
Van Der Vorst will arrive at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Abuja, on February 23, followed by visits to local boxing gyms. On February 24, he will meet with presidents of African boxing federations, concluding the day with a formal dinner.
As part of his itinerary, he will pay courtesy visits to the NSC and NOC leadership on February 25 before departing Nigeria on February 26, 2025.
