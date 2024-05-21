World Bank, Yobe disburse N325m non-interest loan to farmers

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSal) project, has disbursed N325,000,000 as community revolving fund loan to the…

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSal) project, has disbursed N325,000,000 as community revolving fund loan to the qualified 10 piloting farming communities in Yobe State.

The non-interest loan is meant to assist the communities to realize their development aspirations and enhance their means of livelihood through agro-business enterprises.

Launching the disbursement to 10 communities in Damaturu, Yobe State Deputy Governor, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, said the fund was secured by the state government to free its citizens from the vicious circle of poverty caused by the negative impact of climate change.

He said the fund is an investment loan for the farmers that can revolve and grow over time to improve livelihoods.

In his remark, The Yobe State Project Coordinator, ACReSAL, Shehu Alhaji Muhammad, said the 10 communities that benefi ted – Dikumari, Kukareta, Pompomari, Kasatchia, Bulanguwa, Digirari, Ngilewa, Ngorodin and Wachakal Mai Kasuwa of Damaturu, Gujba, Nguru and Karasuwa LGAs – received N32.5 million each for profi table, sustainable and climate smart projects.