✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

World AIDS Day: FCTA places 61,384 people, children on treatment

World AIDS Day

The Federal Capital Territory has successfully placed 61,384 people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) on treatment.

Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCT Administration, stated this in Abuja on Monday, at a press conference to commemorate the 2024 World AIDS Day.

Fasawe said that the day, with the theme, “Take the Right Path: Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV Among Children”, calls for renewed focus on addressing pediatric HIV and safeguarding the rights of everyone affected by the disease.

SPONSOR AD

Represented by the Director-General, Hospital Management Board, Dr Olubenga Bello, the mandate secretary, said that figure represented 223 per cent of the projected number of PLHIV.

Fasawe said that the number included those migrating from neighboring states. (NAN)

She added that of the 61,384 people placed on treatment, 1,048 were children, representing 3.8 per cent and receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART).

She said that FCT, with an estimated population of 6.95 million, had a HIV prevalence rate of 1.4 per cent, a little over the national figure of 1.3 per cent. (NAN)

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories