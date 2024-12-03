World AIDS Day: FCTA places 61,384 people, children on treatment

The Federal Capital Territory has successfully placed 61,384 people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) on treatment.

Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCT Administration, stated this in Abuja on Monday, at a press conference to commemorate the 2024 World AIDS Day.

Fasawe said that the day, with the theme, “Take the Right Path: Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV Among Children”, calls for renewed focus on addressing pediatric HIV and safeguarding the rights of everyone affected by the disease.

Represented by the Director-General, Hospital Management Board, Dr Olubenga Bello, the mandate secretary, said that figure represented 223 per cent of the projected number of PLHIV.

Fasawe said that the number included those migrating from neighboring states. (NAN)

She added that of the 61,384 people placed on treatment, 1,048 were children, representing 3.8 per cent and receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART).

She said that FCT, with an estimated population of 6.95 million, had a HIV prevalence rate of 1.4 per cent, a little over the national figure of 1.3 per cent. (NAN)