Workers must be verified before N80,000 minimum wage implementation – A/Ibom gov

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Dr Umo Eno, has maintained that the N80,000 minimum wage for state civil servants will only be implemented after a thorough verification exercise.

The governor said no threat of industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would compel him to bypass this process.

Speaking during the 17th annual State Christmas Carol Service in Uyo, themed “Peace and Holiness with All Men”, Governor Eno also assured civil servants of a 13th-month salary payment.

SPONSOR AD

However, he clarified that the bonus would be calculated based on the existing salary structure, pending the completion of the verification process.

“As your governor, we will pay 13 month. We have already calculated it and will pay based on the old salary structure. The new minimum wage will not commence until the verification exercise is completed,” Eno stated.

He reiterated that his administration’s commitment to transparency required an accurate count of state civil servants before implementing the new wage structure.

“Nobody will force me to pay without proper verification. Once the NLC, which is part of the verification committee, provides the report, we will start payments immediately,” he said.

Governor Eno further announced a Christmas gesture for the state’s 2,272 villages, with each village receiving 20 bags of rice for the festive season.

He urged community leaders to ensure equitable distribution regardless of political affiliations. “Hunger knows no party,” he said.