Workers ground FCT area councils over minimum wage

Pupils writing exams turned back

Activities at the six area councils in the FCT were yesterday paralyzed following the indefinite strike embarked upon by workers of the councils over the non-implementation of N70,000 minimum wage by the council chairmen.

It would be recalled that that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the FCT, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, on Sunday, said there was no going on the strike since the area council chairmen had failed to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage.

SPONSOR AD

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had earlier approved N70,000 as the minimum wage for workers of the FCT Administration, with the implementation scheduled to begin in November.

The labour leaders had accused the area council chairmen of not willing to pay the amount as all attempt to meet with them for dialogue were blocked by the council chairmen.

The chairman of the Kwali Area Council, who doubles as the ALGON chairman in the FCT, Danladi Chiya, did not respond to the enquiry sent to him on the union’s demand by our correspondent.

Our reporters, who went round some of the area councils to monitored the level of compliance, observed that the secretariats of Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils were under lock and key with only security men on duty.

Abuja Metro reports that primary schools’ teachers also joined the strike as pupils currently writing their examinations were turned back.

Offices at the four area councils visited were padlocked.

A staff of Kwali Area Council, Ibrahim Kabiru, who spoke with our reporter, said workers decided to comply with the directive of the FCT NLC and shut down the secretariat over non implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage by the council chairmen.

He said it was unfortunate that staff of the FCT Administration were paid the minimum wage and other arrears and the council chairmen refused to implement same for workers at the area councils’ level.

He said, “You can see for yourself, no staff comes to the office today because of the strike action over failure of the council chairmen to implement our N70,000 minimum wage, while other workers in FCTA have gotten their including other entitlements.”

Also, in Kuje Area Council, workers deserted their offices due to the ongoing strike action, with security guards manning the secretariat.

Mr Issac Ishaya, a staff of the council, said workers decided to paralyse activities at the council over non implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage by the council chairman.

He said, “Yes, we are on strike and there is no going back until the council chairmen implement our N70,000 minimum wage. It is an injustice that other workers in FCTA that we go the same market with, the same filling stations, were paid but the council chairmen have refused to implement our own.”

The situation was the same when our reporter visited Abaji and Gwagwalada area council secretariats as the main gates of the council secretariats were closed.

Reacting, the President of the FCT NLC, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, said the strike was still ongoing, even as he said none of the area council chairmen has called the union for discussion.

He said, “Although, we received a call from the office of the FCT Head of Service that they will invite us for a meeting but we haven’t heard from them yet, so the strike continues.”

Pupils writing exams turn back from schools

Primary school teachers have also joined the strike, preventing the pupils from continue with their ongoing examinations.

Pupils who went to school on Monday to continue with their first term examination were turned back.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Nigeria Teacher Union (NUT) in the FCT, Kubwa chapter, Comrade Ameh Baba, said the action became necessary as, according to him, the area council chairmen in the territory have continued to owe them arrears.

“And now the ultimatum of December 1st deadline given by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for states to comply with the minimum wage of N70,000 has come to effect. Hence, we don’t have any option, but to comply,” he said.