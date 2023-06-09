Workers absent from office for 15 days to forfeit salary – Bayelsa govt

Bayelsa State government has said that teachers or health workers in the state who stay away from work up to 15 days in a month…

Bayelsa State government has said that teachers or health workers in the state who stay away from work up to 15 days in a month will forfeit their salaries for that month.

The state’s deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this yesterday during a meeting with stakeholders of Sagbama LGA at the government house in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He also warned that any community leader who failed to report absentee workers to the appropriate authorities will equally be sanctioned.

Enugu gov meets Tinubu, demands Kanu’s release

IPMAN assures on capacity to force price of petrol down

He said the present administration was determined to change the narrative in the education and health sectors.

He said investigations had revealed that there was hardly any public health facility or school across the state where no staff had been posted to.

While acknowledging the need to inject more manpower into the two sectors, he insisted that the government employees must work to justify their monthly pay.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...