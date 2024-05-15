✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

WORD-FOR-WORD: The agreement that landed Portable in trouble

img 20240515 wa0085
img 20240515 wa0085

Music sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has been trending online since the news of his arrest broke.

Daily Trust had reported how the police arrested Portable over debt incurred from a vehicle he purchased back in January.

It was gathered that Portable bought a vehicle from the auto dealer and paid N13 million out of N27 million.

A police source said, “Initially, he refused to pay anything but after intervention, he paid N13 million and stopped further payment.”

The dealer had petitioned the police which led to his arrest after an attempt to resist.

Videos of Portable being bundled into a waiting van after he was arrested have been making rounds on social media.

Reproduced below us the agreement he signed but failed to honour:

I, BADMUS OKIKIOLA HABEEB (AKA PORTABLE) of the above name and address hereby write this letter of undertaking that I purchase a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 Black colour with CHASIS NUMBER: 4JDASHB6GA656575 at the rate of Twenty Seven Million Naira Only (N27,000,000.00) which I promise to pay first Payment tomorrow on the 10th of January, 2024 Twelve Million Naira Only (N12,000,000.00) Second Payment will be on the 24th January, 2024 Five Million naira (5,000,000.00), The third payment will be on 10th of February, 2024 Five Million naira (N5,000,000.00), balance must be paid on the 24th February, 2024 Five million Naira only (N5,000,000.00). Altogether the money is Twenty Seven Million naira Only (27,000,000.00) which I BADMUS OKIKIOLA HABEEB (AKA PORTABLE) agree that the car is very okay by me.

Failure to comply with all these agreement or failure to fulfill this kind of payment MR. OGUNSANWO TEMITOPE (TEMMY AUTOS) have the power to retrieve the Mercedes Benz GLE back from me BADMUS OKIKIOLA HABEEB (AKA PORTABLE) without any refund.

I agree and accept this undertaken making by me on this date.

