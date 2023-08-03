Women’s World Cup: Germany crash out after draw with Korea Republic

Germany was sent crashing out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Korea Republic in Brisbane on Thursday. The…

Germany was sent crashing out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Korea Republic in Brisbane on Thursday.

The Taeguk Ladies took the lead after just six minutes through Sohyun Cho, only for Alex Popp to level late in the first half. Shortly after, though, Morocco took the lead in their game against Colombia.

This meant Germany needed to find a goal that never came, therefore, condemning the Europeans to a first-ever group-stage exit.

Korea Republic came flying out of the traps and almost took the lead in the opening minutes.

Ministerial list: How Tinubu violated The Constitution -. SAN

Take Charge Of Party Affairs In South-East, Abia APC Leaders Tell Kalu

This was when Casey Phair was sent through, but she saw her effort turned on to the post by Merle Frohms.

Die Nationalelf didn’t heed that warning, though, and just minutes later, Cho was put clear via a defence-splitting pass from Youngju Lee and made no mistake in finding the bottom-left corner.

Germany, knowing they were heading home as it stood, were dragged level late in the first half by inspirational captain Popp. This was after she rose highest from a deep Svenja Huth centre to nod a textbook header beyond Jungmi Kim.

While that goal temporarily had Germany going through, an even later first-half strike for Morocco against Colombia sent them back down into third and needing another goal to advance.

Popp thought she had found it just after the break but saw her brave header ruled out for offside before she sent another one crashing off the bar moments later.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side continued to press, but neither they nor Colombia could find the net, as group-stage elimination was confirmed for the two-time world champions. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...