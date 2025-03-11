Women’s political empowerment will drive national development- British Envoy

The United Kingdom has stressed the need for women’s political empowerment to drive national development.

British Deputy High Commissionerm Gill Lever, OBE, emphasized the critical role of women’s political empowerment in driving national development during her visit to Women Radio 91.7FM in Lagos as part of the celebration of the women’s month.

“The time for action is now,” said Lever, adding, “Gender inclusivity is not just a moral obligation, but a strategic necessity for building a more just and prosperous society.”

As the world commemorates Women’s month, Women Radio 91.7FM said it would continue to champion the Special Seats Bill, a groundbreaking legislative initiative aimed at addressing Nigeria’s persistent gender imbalance in political representation.

According to it, the National Assembly’s significant male dominance, with only four female senators, underscores the systemic barriers limiting women’s participation in governance.

The Special Seats Bill proposes reserving additional seats for women in the National Assembly (37 in the Senate, 74 in the House of Representatives), and 108 across State Assemblies.

According to Women Radio, the initiative aims to correct historical underrepresentation, providing women with greater opportunities to influence policymaking and governance.

A survey conducted by Women Radio 91.7FM highlights the lack of grassroots support for female candidates as a major obstacle to increasing women’s political representation.

“The passage of the Special Seats Bill by the 10th Senate represents a crucial step toward achieving gender equality in Nigeria.

“As Nigeria forges ahead in its development journey, ensuring women’s representation in leadership is essential to unlocking the nation’s full potential.

“The Special Seats Bill presents a clear solution to bridging the gender gap and shaping a future where Nigerian women have equal access to political power,” the statement by Women Radio said.