✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Agriculture
SPONSOR AD

Women, youths seek opportunities at agric convention

Many women, most of them youths, converged on Abuja yesterday to network toward seeking opportunities at the National Youth in Agricultural convention. The event was…

farmers harvesting yams in taraba
farmers harvesting yams in taraba
    By Vincent A Yusuf

Many women, most of them youths, converged on Abuja yesterday to network toward seeking opportunities at the National Youth in Agricultural convention.

The event was organised by the Nigerian Women for Agricultural Progressive and Development Initiative (NWAPDI) to encourage young Nigerians practising agriculture.

The national coordinator of NWAPDI, Omolara Svensson (a farmer) said the convention was designed to bring opportunities to the youth in the agriculture sector for sustainability.

“The agricultural sector is actually the only sector where you are guaranteed a sustainable and decent source of income for a lifetime, from cash crops farming to processing, commodity export to livestock, the list is endless,” she said.

The event was organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Bank of Agriculture, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation and others.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories