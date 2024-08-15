Women, youths seek opportunities at agric convention

Many women, most of them youths, converged on Abuja yesterday to network toward seeking opportunities at the National Youth in Agricultural convention. The event was…

Many women, most of them youths, converged on Abuja yesterday to network toward seeking opportunities at the National Youth in Agricultural convention.

The event was organised by the Nigerian Women for Agricultural Progressive and Development Initiative (NWAPDI) to encourage young Nigerians practising agriculture.

The national coordinator of NWAPDI, Omolara Svensson (a farmer) said the convention was designed to bring opportunities to the youth in the agriculture sector for sustainability.

“The agricultural sector is actually the only sector where you are guaranteed a sustainable and decent source of income for a lifetime, from cash crops farming to processing, commodity export to livestock, the list is endless,” she said.

The event was organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Bank of Agriculture, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation and others.