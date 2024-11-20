Women urged to emulate Asma’u Fodio in education, community leadership

Speakers at a symposium on Nana Asma’u Bint Fodio (1793-1864), a renowned African scholar, poet and women’s education advocate, have called on women to draw inspiration from her legacy.

The event, themed ‘Nurturing Legacy and Empowering Generations: The Intellectual and Social Impact of Nana Asma’u’, celebrated her contributions to education and community leadership.

Professor Salisu Shehu, Vice-Chancellor of Al-Istiqama University, Kano State, highlighted the need for young women to adopt role models like Nana Asma’u, instead of being swayed by social media’s portrayal of Western film stars.

“Our young girls abandon great historical figures because we have relegated history to the background,” he said.

Professor Sadiya Omar Bello, represented by Professor Zainab Tukur, emphasised Nana Asma’u’s commitment to women’s education, inspired by her father, Shehu Usman Danfodio.

She described how Nana Asma’u began teaching women and children at her matrimonial home before expanding her efforts at the Hubbare, her father’s residence.

Professor Asma’u Garba Sa’id of Bayero University, Kano, underscored the importance of Nana Asma’u’s writings, which include Anthropology of Poems of Nana Asma’u, One Woman’s Jihad, and Teacher, Poet and Islamic Scholar.

She noted that these works provide valuable lessons on scholarship, moral education and leadership for modern women.

Dr Aishatu Usman Muhammad from Gombe State described Nana Asma’u as a remarkable figure who chose service over luxury, promoting education and empowerment through her Yan-Taru movement.

The initiative aimed to educate and empower women across diverse communities, inspiring modern organisations like Jamiyyar Matan Arewa and FOMWAN.

Nana Asma’u, born in Degel (now Sokoto State), married to Gidado Yan Lema, was a polyglot fluent in Arabic, Hausa, Fulfulde and Tamashek. She had five children, two of whom, Abdulkadir and Abdullahi Bayero, became prominent viziers in the Sokoto Caliphate.