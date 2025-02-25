Women town planners task FCT residents on proper waste disposal

The Association of Women Town Planners in Nigeria (AWTPN) has urge d residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to adopt proper sanitation and hygiene practices for a cleaner environment.

Speaking during an environmental awareness campaign in Kuchigoro community, the chairperson of AWTPN’s FCT chapter, Jamila Shehu Bello, emphasised the importance of responsible waste management in promoting public health and environmental sustainability.

She highlighted the collective responsibility of residents in maintaining a clean environment, stressing that “waste should not be dumped in drainage channels, as this leads to blockages and creates environmental hazards.”

She also warned against the practice of discharging wastewater onto roads, noting its harmful effects on the environment.

In his response, the head of Kuchigoro community, Mr. Umaru Maikasuwa, expressed gratitude to the association and pledged to collaborate in sustaining environmental cleanliness.