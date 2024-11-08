Women to build leadership development centre in Abuja

In a bid to empower African women and their communities, the African Women Conference (AWC) said it has acquired a parcel of land in Tunga Maje, a suburb of Abuja, for the construction of the Africa Women Conference Leadership Development Centre (AWCLDC).

Dr Jumai Ahmadu, Co-convener, Africa Women Conference, made the revelation on the side lines of the 8th edition of the Africa Women Conference (AWC 2024) presently holding in Lusaka, Zambia, and said it will soon perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the centre.

She said the first set of students graduated from the Africa Women Conference Leadership Development Centre (AWCLDC) on the 8th of October and the centre will also commence digital hubs in few communities using the following countries as pilots: Nigeria, Namibia, Gambia and of course Zambia with partner organisations.

Dr. Jumai said this year’s AWC theme “Digital Advancement: Harnessing its Potential for the African Woman” is apt because technology is a powerful tool that can amplify women’s voices, enhance their skills, and pave pathways to success.