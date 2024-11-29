Women protest incessant kidnapping in Delta community

Women in Abraka community of Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State have taken to the street to protest the incessant kidnapping of residents in the area.

The protesters, mainly young ladies, with many of them half naked, barricaded the busy Abraka junction, creating a gridlock that left travellers stranded for hours.

The women also carried placards with inscriptions like “End Kidnapping in Abraka,” “Enough is Enough,” “DPO Must Go,” and “Hardship is Unbearable.”

Speaking on the situation, one of the protesters, Madam Rose Agbajor, lamented the fear and trauma that residents endure daily. “We are tired of living in fear. Every day, there is a new case of kidnapping or gunmen attacking someone in our community. Our children are relocating, and Abraka is no longer safe for us,” she said.

The women accused the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Abraka Police Station, SP Fabian Ayameh, of failing to address the security challenges.

The protesters therefore called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Delta State Commissioner of Police to urgently redeploy the DPO and strengthen security measures to curb the rising crime in the area.