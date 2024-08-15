Women protest half naked in Ondo over killings, kidnapping

Upset by the increasing insecurity in the Akoko area of Ondo State, a group of women have staged a peaceful protest, with some of them…

Upset by the increasing insecurity in the Akoko area of Ondo State, a group of women have staged a peaceful protest, with some of them partially dressed, to condemn violent killings by suspected herdsmen.

Mostly elderly, the women marched through the streets to express their distress over the frequent killings, kidnapping and destruction of their farmlands.

City & Crime reports that the protest took place shortly after a farmer, Sunday Ayeni, was brutally murdered on his land following a disagreement with herdsmen.

Mr Ayeni’s corpse, along with his hunting dog, was discovered by a search party over the weekend, and as a result of the development, farmers have been forced to abandon their farmlands due to fear of further attacks.

During a security meeting at the palace of the Olubaka of Oka, Adebori Adeleye, the women voiced their demand for justice for the victims of the incessant attacks.

The spokeswoman of the group, Mrs Abigail Ojo, alleged that suspected herdsmen raped some of them on their farms and destroyed their crops.

Mrs Ojo said that they had abandoned their farms and were determined not to return until there was adequate security and protection for them.

She further said, “We cannot tolerate these senseless killings any longer. All of this has to stop.”

She appealed to the security agencies for assistance in finding a lasting solution to their problem.

In response, the traditional ruler, Mr Adeleye, said that the security situation in the community was being addressed by the relevant security agencies.