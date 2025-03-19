Women-led food systems key to fighting malnutrition – Experts

Experts have said that empowering women in agriculture is crucial to addressing malnutrition, emphasising that women-led food systems play a central role in achieving sustainable nutrition goals.

Speaking at a webinar organised by HarvestPlus on March 13, 2025, development experts and grassroots advocates challenged governments, businesses, and development organisations to invest in female farmers and entrepreneurs as frontline defenders against food insecurity.

The event, titled “Climate and Nutrition: Smart Interventions that Involve Women and Girls as Agents of Change,” explored how women can drive solutions to malnutrition and food insecurity through biofortification and climate-smart agriculture.

SPONSOR AD

Muadi Mukenge, an international development expert and women’s rights advocate, said women are not just beneficiaries of food system interventions but critical agents of change.

She highlighted HarvestPlus’ work in developing biofortified staple crops-nutrient-enriched and climate-resilient-to ensure that smallholder farmers, particularly women, have access to healthier food options.

Maggie Biruri, Head of Partnerships at HarvestPlus, described biofortification as a game-changer for food security. She recalled the pivotal question that sparked its development:

“What if we could breed common crops to contain higher levels of nutrients?”

Since then, HarvestPlus has developed over 450 biofortified crop varieties, reaching 330 million people worldwide, she noted.

Dr. Azra Adibaba, a public health specialist with World Vision Canada, underscored the partnership between HarvestPlus and Global Affairs Canada in addressing micronutrient deficiencies among women and children.

She called for the integration of biofortification into maternal and child nutrition programmes, stressing that health systems must adopt gender-inclusive approaches to effectively combat hidden hunger.

Panina Muoki, Country Manager for HarvestPlus Kenya, highlighted the leadership of female farmers in East Africa in adopting iron-rich beans, vitamin A maize, and orange sweet potatoes.

“When women farmers are equipped with the right knowledge and resources, they don’t just feed their families-they transform entire communities,” she said.

Rewa Misra, Head of National Policy and Innovative Financing at HarvestPlus, stressed the need for greater financial support for women in agriculture.

“Investing in women-led agribusinesses is not just a social responsibility-it’s smart economics,” she said, urging policymakers to ensure equal access to credit, land, and market opportunities for women farmers.

Beyond policy discussions, the webinar showcased practical solutions for empowering women in agriculture. Participants learned about mobile money systems that enable female farmers to sell their produce in formal markets and innovative agribusinesses.

Also, the session addressed key structural barriers, including limited land ownership and restricted access to finance.