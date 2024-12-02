Women group adopts local approach to combat GBV in Yobe

Care Nigeria, in collaboration with Women Lead in Emergency Groups (WLiE), has mobilised stakeholders, male allies, and community representatives to enhance efforts to protect women from gender-based violence (GBV) in Yobe State.

The event, organised in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and held in Potiskum Local Government Area, aimed to amplify women’s voices, strengthen collaboration, and promote a safer and more equitable society.

Wandu Zira George, Coordinator of Women Lead in Emergency for Care Nigeria, highlighted the programme’s focus on addressing critical issues such as street hawking, rape, and the education of girl children.

She emphasised the need for innovative strategies to empower women and foster leadership roles for them within the state.

“The platform was designed to create an open and inclusive space where women’s groups, civil society organisations, and local stakeholders could come together to generate actionable commitments and sustainable solutions,” George said.

Tinja Liatu Mazam, General Leader of WLiE, noted that over 400 women have been trained and engaged to respond to emergencies related to GBV in Potiskum.

She stressed the group’s decision to adopt a localised approach by collaborating with stakeholders, including community and religious leaders, to tackle GBV effectively.

Through this initiative, Care Nigeria and WLiE reaffirmed their commitment to addressing GBV at the grassroots level, ensuring that women in Yobe State can live free from violence and fear while achieving their full potential.