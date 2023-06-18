Women deserve more leadership positions – First Lady

The wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday said Nigerian women should not be relegated to the background, but rather be given more leadership…

The wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday said Nigerian women should not be relegated to the background, but rather be given more leadership positions to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s growth and development.

She said this in Abuja during a book launch by the wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, titled: “Strengthening the NAOWA Narrative.”

The president’s wife, who was represented by Senator Nora Daduut, said “Women in leadership positions should be reviewed upwards and the book will go a long way in enriching the lives of not only NAOWA members but Nigerian women.”

Earlier in her remarks, the author and president of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association said the book was borne out of the quest to drive women participation in leadership.

“Strengthening the NAOWA narratives and all Nigerians women is important especially in leadership positions because Nigerian women have vital contributions to make to the growth and development of the country.

“The book will serve as a foundation to build on in the giants strides of wives of Nigerian Army Officers and Nigerian women who continue to break barriers in their places of endeavour,” she said.

