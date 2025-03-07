Women Affairs Minister moves to reunite Natasha, Akpabio

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, has promised to intervene in the row between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
The senate on Thursday suspended the Senator from Kogi for six months following the recommendation of its committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct.
The committee cited Natasha’s violation of the Senate rules for the suspension.
Responding to questions from State House Correspondents after a press conference on the International Women’s Day, IWD celebration, the Minister described the development as unfortunate.
She said, “It’s an unfortunate incident that should not happen, just like you rightly said in the last Assembly we had nine senators that were women. In this Assembly, we have four. We don’t want to be losing any member in the Senate or House of Representatives. we want to increase the numbers.
“It is unfortunate but we’re going to be brokering peace. We will engage all the stakeholders to ensure that they temper justice with mercy. I was at the National Assembly yesterday, where they marked International Women’s Day, and the last thing the President of the senate said was that “we’re open to broker peace.”
“We’re going to be intermediary between the two parties to see that we broker peace, for peace to reign and we will continue to also
sensitize, so we will like to work better together as women and men.”
