Women Affairs Minister flags off 2025 IWD, heads to UN summit

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, has flagged off the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) commemoration under the theme: “Accelerate Action”, calling for urgent steps to advance gender equality in Nigeria.
Speaking at the launch yesterday, the minister stressed the need for swift policy implementation, emphasising that progress must go beyond rhetoric.
“This is a rallying call for deliberate, decisive, and bold action to break barriers, close gaps, and empower Nigerian women and girls to take their rightful place in every sphere of society,” she stated.
The minister also announced that she would lead Nigeria’s delegation to the upcoming UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), where the country will showcase its achievements, strengthen global partnerships, and push for accelerated action on gender issues.
“This year’s IWD holds special significance as Nigeria marks 30 years of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, a legacy of the Beijing Platform for Action,” she noted.
She commended the government’s increased budget allocation for women’s affairs, stating that the additional resources would help strengthen policies on women’s inclusion and empowerment.
