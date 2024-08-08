✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story
SPONSOR AD

Women affairs’ minister disrupts Abuja event, says Tinubu unhappy with it

A mild drama played out on Thursday morning as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, disrupted an event in Abuja, Nigeria’s…

uju kennedy ohaneye
uju kennedy ohaneye

A mild drama played out on Thursday morning as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, disrupted an event in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The programme was planned by Mela-Chiyoma PAT Limited.

In a video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), the minister was seen accusing the organizers of impersonation.

According to her, the event, tagged “Unveiling the power of women and food security,” was conveyed in the name of the ministry of women affairs without approval.

Addressing the attendees and apparently referring to the event organisers, she said: “I’m standing here to explain this to everyone. She has been arrested. She should have reorganised herself, used her name to make the invitation, and used her name to do this, not to use the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“I can’t allow this programme to go on because this is pure impersonation, and the President is not happy about it. I’m saying it, let the media cover it. We don’t care. You don’t do this. You don’t take the ministry for granted, for what?”

Details of the event were sketchy as of the time this report was filed.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories