Woman who tore husband’s passport dares him to open up on cause of their feud

The woman who tore her husband’s international passport at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos has dared him to narrate what led to her action.

The footage, which captured the woman tearing her husband’s Nigerian Standard Passport shortly after they arrived at the Lagos Airport on Saturday, is currently circulating on social media.

When questioned about her actions, she angrily answered, “Is it your passport?”

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in a statement on Sunday, said it is already investigating the matter, disclosing that the woman had been invited.

In an interview conducted by @JejojaFamily TV, the woman said the issues with her husband have been going on for years.

She said: “I suffered with my husband. I know how many years I suffered with him and just like that they want my suffering to be chartered away. Where is it done? I know men will never accept it. But those men who have sisters who have gone through this thing I’m going through now will understand but other men would not.

“So those of you who are saying she should be arrested, come and hold me responsible. I don’t understand, for what reason? I know the pains I’m passing through. I cry every day, after three kids. Then one man would now want to send me back to where I do not know. I want to reap what I have sowed with him, that’s all I have to say. If he knows he has the mind let him come out and say what’s happening.”