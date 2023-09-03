Woman who gave birth in Ekiti prison regains freedom

A female convict at the Federal Correctional Center in Afao Ekiti, Ekiti State, has regained freedom after putting to at the Correctional Centre. In a…

A female convict at the Federal Correctional Center in Afao Ekiti, Ekiti State, has regained freedom after putting to at the Correctional Centre.

In a landmark judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on August 31, the court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, which convicted the woman to 4-year jail term for stealing.

The appellant was pregnant at the time the High Court verdict was delivered. She later delivered a baby inside the Correctional Centre facility.

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, who was moved by the woman’s plight, had taken steps to ensure that the welfare of the newborn and the mother were prioritized.

Dr. Olayemi-Oyebanji, also instructed her Gender Unit to ensure proper legal representation for the woman on appeal against the judgment of the High Court that convicted her.

In the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on 31st August 2023, the Court of Appeal set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court on the grounds that the Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to try the offense of stealing by virtue of Section 251 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The Appeal Court held that it is only the State High Court that is clothed with the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the case, hence it was left with no option than to discharge the woman from the Correctional Centre.

