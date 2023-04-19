Woman sues hubby for failing to take her to Saudi Arabia

A 45-year-old woman, Karima Nuhu, on Tuesday dragged her husband, Musa Falalu, to a Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna, for allegedly failing to take…

The complainant, who resides in the Rigasa area of Kaduna, told the court that she had been married to Falalu for four years, during which he provided her with food for only two months.

“He told me that he lost his job as a driver but had secured another one in Saudi Arabia, urging me to be patient while promising to take me along.

“So far, I have been feeding myself. I even borrowed money for him so that he would be able to pay for the trip, but after getting what he wanted, he divorced me,” she said.

She told the court that she had no witness except for God who will judge them on the last day.

The defendant, however, denied the allegations.

He told the court that he had divorced the complainant.

The judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, who confirmed the divorce between the couple, said the court would only listen to the complainant’s claims if she had witnesses. (NAN)