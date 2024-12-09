Woman sues ex-husband over children’s upkeep

A woman has dragged her ex-husband to a Kano Shari’a Court sitting in Hotoro over his alleged failure to cater for his underage children currently living with her.

The couple, Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim Haruna and Binta Shau’aibu, was separated in the court three years ago, which also ordered him to take responsibility for his children’s upkeep, health, education and other needs.

Counsel to the complainant, Isma’il Ahmad, alleged that Dr Abdullahi Haruna refused to obey the court’s order and that his client has spent N8.6 million for the children’s education and health needs.

Counsel to the defendant, Yusuf Mu’azu, who denied the allegation, insisted that since their separation in 2022, his client had been taking care of his children, and accused their mother of denying him access to them.

Khadi Ja’afar Bashir Abdul-Kareem adjourned the case till January 2, 2025.